ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warmup continues

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe warming trend will continue through the middle part of the week. We have sunshine and lower 60s in the Tuesday forecast...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Sunny and Warming

INDIANAPOLIS — There is sunshine in the Sunday forecast and it will be a bit warmer, with highs in the 40s. The warm-up continues into next week with most days in the 50s. Right now we don't have rain chances returning until the end of next weekend. The hardest...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Weather Blog: Meteorological Spring starts Tuesday!

Who’s ready Spring? Tuesday, March 1 marks the end of meteorological winter and the start of meteorological spring. While the official start to traditional (or astronomical) spring is not until Sunday, March 20, meteorologists and climatologists will start their record-keeping for the spring season today. While the traditional (astronomical) seasons are based on the Earth’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Doppler#Warmup
kmvt

Weekend Weather Blog: The uniqueness of this next system

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hopefully you got out and enjoyed the nice weather on Saturday this weekend, because Sunday isn’t going to be quite as pleasant. An area of low pressure off to our west will bring a cold front into the forecast area Sunday evening into Sunday night, creating some interesting weather over the next 24-48 hours.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

Blog: Warmer, wet & unsettled weather this week

Update: A warmer air mass will quickly move into the region Monday – setting up a warm & unsettled stretch of weather this week. It’ll be chilly come dawn Monday, but the afternoon will feature temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sun. Get out and enjoy! The southwest breeze picks up, becoming blustery Tuesday afternoon, helping bring highs close to 70°. Clouds increase by Tuesday, though, and there could be a few isolated showers (particularly in the morning). A front will then drape across the region Wednesday, bringing a solid shot at scattered showers. Cooler air squeezes in with another round of showers Thursday, before another front sweeps through the area on Friday. So anticipate three rounds of rain this week, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. No washouts are expected, but have the umbrellas with you!
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/25

Scattered snow showers and flurries today could lead to a quick dusting in spots. Cold and windy otherwise. We do get some sunshine back tomorrow with a dry stretch of weather coming our way!. Check out the latest on the WAVE Weather App!
ENVIRONMENT
WPG Talk Radio

Busy Week of Weather for NJ: Warmup, Rain, Cooldown, Wintry Mess

We sure have had a lot of wind and wild temperature swings lately. It will be nice to catch our breath with a pleasant, quiet, bright, mild President's Day Monday. Especially since our next storm system rolls in Tuesday. With temperatures in the 50s for the duration, this is 100 percent going to be a rainmaker for New Jersey. I don't see any risk of flooding or severe weather — just wet and a bit windy.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Big Warmup Coming Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area is heading for a warmup! High temperatures may approach the upper 40s on Sunday. Before that, Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low of 19 degrees. Sunday will be windy and much warmer. Expect high temperatures to reach 47 degrees. Milder temperatures will continue through Tuesday when showers return. Temperatures will drop Wednesday and stay cold into next weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Weather Blog: Outlook for Spring 2022

Ready for Spring? The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its outlook for Meteorological Spring (March-May). Here’s what the overall pattern is suggesting for the Lower 48 States and Northwest Arkansas/River Valley region! Temperature Outlook The overall expected outlook for this year’s Meteorological Spring suggests temperatures will be above-average for most of the country. Everyone east […]
ENVIRONMENT
KLFY.com

Live Doppler 10 Forecast: Partly Cloudy skies and warmer temperatures

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It will be another cool night, and we will see more clouds tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Expect mostly sunny days tomorrow & Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A small chance of rain returns for the weekend. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy