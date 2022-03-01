Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warmup continues

Update: A warmer air mass will quickly move into the region Monday – setting up a warm & unsettled stretch of weather this week. It’ll be chilly come dawn Monday, but the afternoon will feature temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sun. Get out and enjoy! The southwest breeze picks up, becoming blustery Tuesday afternoon, helping bring highs close to 70°. Clouds increase by Tuesday, though, and there could be a few isolated showers (particularly in the morning). A front will then drape across the region Wednesday, bringing a solid shot at scattered showers. Cooler air squeezes in with another round of showers Thursday, before another front sweeps through the area on Friday. So anticipate three rounds of rain this week, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. No washouts are expected, but have the umbrellas with you!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO