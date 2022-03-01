ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sheriff: Father kills his 3 daughters, man during supervised visit at Sacramento-area church

By Jose Fabian, Rowena Shaddox, Anisca Miles
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lquUY_0eRv0V4R00

The Latest – Tuesday, March 1

3:50 p.m.

Officials have identified the four victims and the suspect behind Monday night’s shooting in a Sacramento-area church. Click or tap here for details.

9:10 a.m.

While the girls’ names have not been reported, the Natomas Unified School District identified them as students of Bannon Creek School and Leroy Greene Academy.

It is with deep sadness that we share with you news of the tragic deaths of three Natomas Unified School District students. We learned late Monday night that the students lost yesterday in the tragic incident, that happened at the church in the Arden area, were Natomas Unified students. There are very few words that can give comfort right now for this unspeakable tragedy. There will be a range of emotions from our students and staff, particularly at the schools where the students attended – Bannon Creek and Leroy Greene Academy. We will have our Social-Emotional Support Team and Chaplains from the Sacramento Police Department available at those two schools this morning to provide grief counseling and support. This support extends to anyone in the district who may need it. We are aware of some family members in other parts of our community, but we know there will be others in Natomas whose lives were touched by this sadness. If you, your own students, or other loved ones need assistance during this, please start with your site principal or go to our social-emotional help webpage here to access resources to get help. For today and the next few days, let’s focus on taking care of each other. If we learn there is more we can do, we will share.

Natomas Unified School District

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities said a father allegedly killed his three children and a man Monday inside an Arden-Arcade church before turning the gun on himself.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann, an employee upstairs from the sanctuary at The Church in Sacramento on Wyda Way heard several gunshots and ran out to call for help shortly before 5 p.m.

Grassmann said deputies responded and learned a man killed three of his children. The victims were three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.

Stepmother arrested after Sacramento County 4-year-old dies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eDXA_0eRv0V4R00

“The shooter, who is deceased, has a restraining order against him and has to have supervised visits with his children. We believe that at this church that’s what was happening, a supervised visit,” said Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

The shooter also allegedly killed the 59-year-old man who was there to supervise the visit between the father and his children, according to Jones. Grassmann clarified the fourth victim’s identity Tuesday after it was initially reported they were a woman.

The shooter reportedly then killed himself, officials said. He has not yet been identified, but officials said he was 39 years old.

Grassmann explained that the children’s mother had a restraining order against the shooter.

WEAVE offers resources for domestic violence victims

“There’s a number of things that we’re going to be looking at. Obviously, the investigation will be ongoing, even though there is no outstanding suspect. As in, he has a weapon,” Jones told reporters. “If he was the person in a domestic violence restraining order, he shouldn’t have had a weapon, and there are some other prohibitions that might be in place here of why he should not have a weapon. So we’re very interested to find out that.”

“Obviously, that does not change the tragedy that occurred here, but there are still going to be a lot of unanswered questions. This investigation will continue to go on for some time,” the sheriff continued.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg responded to the shooting on Twitter.

“Heartbroken by another senseless act of gun violence and the killing of children,” he wrote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also wrote on Twitter that his office is “working closely with law enforcement.”

Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Community activist Berry Accius went to the neighborhood Monday night to support the community.

“Domestic violence is real. Just to hear that a father would take the lives of his three kids, being a father myself, I could never imagine,” Accius told FOX40. “And it just goes to show how much we need more of a commitment to mental health.”

“It’s a tragedy no matter how it unfolds. There is just no explanation of how these violent, domestic relationships go bad, especially when the victim appears to do everything right, reached out for help,” Sheriff Jones said. “So I would just encourage any person that’s in a volatile relationship — you can’t fully comprehend what someone is capable of — but if you feel like you’re in danger, then get out and get some help and talk to someone you trust.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Millcreek Police investigating theft of personal property

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating a theft of personal property that took place at a local retail store. This incident occurred on February 12, 2022. Police say the person in the photographs may be able to provide some information related to the investigation. Anyone with information or that is able to identify the person […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Nearly 200 people attend fish fry dinner at a local church

Holy Trinity Church held a fish fry dinner on Ash Wednesday. According to Marc Moore, a volunteer at the church, about 200 people attended this dinner while enjoying a variety of foods. Moore said that normally the church has a fish fry on Fridays, but he wanted to do something special in 2022 and have […]
RELIGION
The Independent

Mother travelling through California shot dead protecting her kids

Alane Castillo has shared the story of the brave step mum who lept in front of bullets to save her children.Speaking on CBS13, Alane opened up about the attack on the Oroville Greyhound bus where Karin Dalton, 43, lost her life after another passenger open-fired on 2 February.“I would call her mama-bear,” said the stepdaughter, an accurate description for a mother who took the fatal bullets for her children, 14-year-old Liam and 11-year old Audrina, by covering them in the attack.Her youngest daughter Audrina also suffered gunshot wounds during the attack. One bullet only grazed her on the ear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KGET

Delano woman sentenced for killing mother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano woman who pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in the slaying of her mother was sentenced Thursday to a state mental hospital. Josie Peterson, 52, entered the plea last month after attorneys agreed she was insane at the time of the killing. She could spend the rest of her […]
DELANO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Officer Accused Of Secretly Recording Women

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Sacramento police officer is under investigation accused of secretly filming women during intimate encounters, authorities said Wednesday. The Folsom Police Department said they were investigating a criminal complaint into Officer Benjamin Gray of the Sacramento Police Department. Gray allegedly took video recordings of women in intimate settings without their knowledge. Investigators say they found images of potential victims. Folsom police ask anyone who was involved in a relationship over the last three years and feels they may have been a victim to contact the department. The Sacramento Police Department says Gray was placed on administrative leave when this investigation started last month. An internal investigation within the police department is also underway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Gavin Newsom
Rock Hill Herald

Woman learning to ride motorcycle flies off parking garage to death, California cops say

A woman learning to ride a motorcycle from friends doing stunts died in a three-story plunge off a Southern California parking garage, authorities told news sources. The woman’s motorcycle hit a low wall atop the Santa Clarita structure, throwing her off the building to her death Monday, Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Bannon Creek School
The Independent

Basketball legend Gene Ransom shot and killed in ‘road rage’ incident on California highway

Basketball legend Gene Ransom has been shot dead in a suspected road rage incident along a California highway, according to his family.The 65-year-old, who is recognised as one of the greatest point guards in California basketball history, was found dead at the wheel of his car on Interstate 880 on Friday evening.California Highway Patrol (CHP) said officers arrested Juan Angel Garcia, 25, on suspicion of his murder at around 10am on Saturday morning. Officials have not publicly released the identity of the victim but friends and family confirmed to KPIX that it was the hall of famer and revealed that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NBC Miami

Teen Sentenced to Decade Behind Bars After Accidentally Shooting 15-Year-Old

A South Florida teen was sentenced Tuesday to more than a decade in prison for accidentally shooting and killing one of his friends nearly two years ago. Thalys Oliveira, 19, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the death of 15-year-old Arya Gray back in May 2020. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison.
MIAMI, FL
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island woman arrested for beating man unconscious

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A central Nebraska woman is in the jail after she allegedly beat a man unconscious. Grand Island police said it happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, at the Brickhouse Night Club. Police said they found a man outside of the club unconscious on the ground. After...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

1 dead in violent crash outside Pa. casino

A violent, 2-car crash right outside a Pa. casino has left one person dead and at least two others injured. As 6ABC in Philly reports, the deadly crash took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday right outside the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino on the 700 block of Harrah’s Boulevard in Chester, Delaware County, Pa.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy