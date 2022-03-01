Kings Take Charge in Second Half to Beat Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder were outscored by 21 points in the second half following a tie game at halftime and lost to the Sacramento Kings 131-110 on Monday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Thunder and Kings were tied at 59 at halftime, but OKC gave up 72 points in the second half, as Sacramento shot 56 percent from the field, led by 29 points by De’Aaron Fox, who also had 10 assists.

Each team had 16 turnovers, and the Kings turned the Thunder turnovers into 31 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 37 points, his third straight 30-point game.

SGA added 10 assists and 7 rebounds.

Olivier Sarr had his career high with 12 points, including his first made 3-pointer.

Tre Mann added 11 points and Vit Krejci 10.

The Thunder were once again without several players, including Josh Giddey, who continues to deal with a sore hip.

OKC falls to 19-42 on the season and have lost 8 of their last 10 games.

The Thunder visit Denver Wednesday night at 8:00 pm.

