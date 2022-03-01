ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CDPHE announces extension to COVID restrictions

By Al Maulding
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Vy0h_0eRv0G4m00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The public health order (PHO) amended by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Feb. 28 extends COVID restrictions for another two weeks, making the final date Mar. 14. The PHO revises vaccination and testing requirements for state contractors to align with recently revised state employee requirements.

Polis announces reelection campaign

The state plans to use the next two weeks to determine what changes are needed to this public health order to align with new federal mask guidance, while also including Colorado’s COVID-19 Roadmap to Moving Forward .

The amendments to the public health order include:

  • Reduced the scope of the state contractor vaccination requirements to only those contractors that provide goods or services in residential or congregate care state facilities.
  • Reduced the scope of the state contractor testing requirements to only those unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated contractors with a medical or religious exemption from vaccination approved by their employers that provide goods or services in residential or congregate care state facilities
  • Added a clarifying statement that state contractors who do not enter residential or congregate care state facilities are no longer required to attest to vaccination status, submit to twice weekly testing, or wear face coverings.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

How safe is your home?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Radon gas enters your home from the ground up. “It comes from the breakdown of uranium.” says the owner of Pro Home Inspections, Chris Heinemann. Radon can get into your house and affect you in just 12 short hours. It’s called the stack effect. Heinemann stated, “Stack effect happens in […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
KREX

CDC says suicides peaked in 2018

(The Hill) Confirmed suicides across the U.S. peaked in 2018 with more than 48,000 deaths, but declined in 2019 and 2020, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdphe#Pho#Westernslopenow Com
KREX

Change is coming to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — While the latest mandate is a federal order, Colorado’s Geographic Naming Advisory Board still plays an important role. “We’re interested in reviewing the candidate list of names the federal task force identified.” says Deputy Director of Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Tim Mauck. Because most federal officials don’t live in […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

County Commissioners Support the Replacement of Robinson Theatre

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Commissioners stated their support for Colorado Mesa University’s plans to replace the Robinson Theatre in a letter earlier this week. The local university has been looking for an opportunity to renovate and transform the performing arts department for years. Now that support is being shown by the community, […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy