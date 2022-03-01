CDPHE announces extension to COVID restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The public health order (PHO) amended by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Feb. 28 extends COVID restrictions for another two weeks, making the final date Mar. 14. The PHO revises vaccination and testing requirements for state contractors to align with recently revised state employee requirements.

The state plans to use the next two weeks to determine what changes are needed to this public health order to align with new federal mask guidance, while also including Colorado’s COVID-19 Roadmap to Moving Forward .

The amendments to the public health order include:

Reduced the scope of the state contractor vaccination requirements to only those contractors that provide goods or services in residential or congregate care state facilities.

Reduced the scope of the state contractor testing requirements to only those unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated contractors with a medical or religious exemption from vaccination approved by their employers that provide goods or services in residential or congregate care state facilities

Added a clarifying statement that state contractors who do not enter residential or congregate care state facilities are no longer required to attest to vaccination status, submit to twice weekly testing, or wear face coverings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.