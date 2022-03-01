ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Local Russian market owner protests Ukraine invasion by covering up the word 'Russian' with blue and yellow tape

By 91.7 WVXU
wvxu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA store owner has crossed out the word "Russian" on his Russian and European Market signage in Symmes Township. Blue and yellow tape, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, block out the word. Owner Viktar Lobach says it's his protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin's politics, not against Russian...

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian People#Protest#European#Ukrainian#Npr#Belarusian#Russians
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Protests
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy