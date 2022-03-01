ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy nearing Kyiv

By Nicole Werbeck
 3 days ago
Satellite images show a Russian military convoy north of Kyiv. Maxar

New satellite images captured Monday by Maxar Technologies show a large military convoy north of Kyiv, Ukraine, extends for almost 40 miles.

It was considerably longer than 17 miles as initially reported earlier Monday morning by Maxar.

Based on additional imagery collected, the Russian military convoy stretches from near Antonov airport in the south to the northern end of the convoy near Prybirsk.

Fires seen north of Ivankiv, Ukraine. Maxar

Along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road.

Along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road north of Invankiv, Ukraine. Maxar
Military convoy southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine. Maxar

#Military Equipment#Satellite Images#Convoy#Kyiv#Ukraine#Russian#Maxar Technologies
