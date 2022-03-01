30 Ukrainians stuck in U.S. sheltered by Kansas Citians

A group of 30 adults and children from Ukraine were scheduled to fly back home this week.

They were visiting the United States with the Kansas City-based organization Fellowship of Christian Athletes for a conference in San Antonio, Texas.

“They are Ukrainians who are helping their country be a better place,” Jesse Kangas said.

The conference happened to be the same week Russia invaded Ukraine, and they couldn’t return.

“It’s a pretty emotionally turbulent time for them,” Kangas said. “They don’t know if their houses are standing. They are my friends and they need my help.”

Kangas says communication and lifelines between friends and family are difficult.

While they want to go home, Kangas says survivor's guilt is heavy.

“There are so many unknowns right now,” he said.

Two in the group once lived in Kansas City. Kangas said it was only right to stay in the Kansas City area.

“We started working on finding transportation, housing, food and basic life support items for them,” he said. “They may be here for a few weeks [or] a few months.”

Kangas said the help flowed in.

“I was never concerned we wouldn’t be able to help them out,” he said.

Because he said Kansas Citians have a certain mindset.

“When the going is tough for folks what can we do to help?” he said.

While they were able to find housing for the 11 families, they’re looking for gift card donations toward things like gas and food.