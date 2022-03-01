Nevada National Security Site’s role when it comes to nuclear weapons

The world is on nuclear watch as tensions rise over the attacks on Ukraine. Vladimir Putin, the

Russian President is putting his nuclear deterrent forces on high alert and now many people are wondering what will happen next.

Atomic bomb testing used to be a tourist attraction for thousands of people who came to Las Vegas to see mushroom clouds every year, the tests happened just 65 miles North of the valley, but now the bombs are bigger, and the threat is scarier, and Nevada still plays a huge role in keeping everyone safe.

The power of some nuclear weapons is enough to end the lives of hundreds of thousands.

It was one of the most significant nuclear weapon sites in the country. Formerly known as the Nevada test site, the Nevada national security site is just 65 miles North of Las Vegas. Joseph Kent, the Director of Education at the Atomic Testing Museum, says from 1951 to 1992 the Nevada Test Site, tested 928 nuclear weapons.

“They are testing components of the nuclear stockpile without having to set off these explosives,” said Kent.

The last underground nuclear test occurred on September 23, 1992. Kent says the Nevada National Security Site is now focused on testing the stockpile of weapons and focusing on counter-terrorism training, but if necessary, the site could be authorized to test again.

Kent says this site in our backyard has come a long way since we first started testing these weapons.

“Early on in the 1940s there is a lot we didn’t know and as we have been testing more and more, we are finding how to make these weapons more efficient, reliable, and effective,” Kent said.

13 Action News did reach out to the Nevada National Security Site to see if they were currently holding any training or preparing any forces to help with the situation in Ukraine. They said they could not comment at this time.

