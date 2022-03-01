ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 2/28: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market's been on a wild ride lately, reacting to every twist and turn in the Ukrainian crisis, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday that the real concern remains inflation, and things are going to get worse before they get better. Make no mistake, Russia's invasion...

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Visa and Mastercard Move to Block Russian Financial Firms

Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Class A Report and Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Class A Report have both taken steps to block multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with U.S. government sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Visa said late on Monday it was...
Jay Powell
Jim Cramer
Tacoma News Tribune

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 2/25: Target; Workday; Salesforce Plus the Fed

Wall Street spent weeks worrying about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and during that time, stocks drifted lower, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. Now that the moment has come, the market is rallying. But Cramer warned that next week, the market's focus will shift back to inflation, and investors should be prepared to give up some of their recent gains.
Benzinga

Coinbase Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Executive On Board

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) executive Roger Bartlett announced that he would move to major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). He announced that "it's time to embrace the cryptoeconomy." What Happened: Bartlett revealed in a Friday LinkedIn post that he is leaving Goldman Sachs after 16 years to...
Benzinga

'Wait Until The Interview To Make A Decision': Peloton CEO Will Be On Cramer's 'Mad Money' Tonight

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is looking to turn things around after seeing its stock fall more than 75% over the last year. The connected fitness company cut back production of some of its products as a result of waning consumer demand, trimmed 20% of its workforce and hired Barry McCarthy, who formerly held senior leadership positions at Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT), as the company's new CEO.
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 275-point drop led by losses in JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs stocks

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 274 points (0.8%) lower, as shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $3.97, or 2.7%, while those of Goldman Sachs are down $9.17, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 87-point drag on the Dow. Procter & Gamble (PG) Coca-Cola (KO) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Seeking Alpha

2/20 Market Recap - Follow The Money

Non-U.S. markets, including EM, DM, and Asia, are outperforming the U.S. markets after underperforming last year. Market Recap - Follow the Money is a series of brief, information-rich posts that I will publish periodically but not on a fixed schedule. I rely on charts to do the heavy lifting and I keep my commentary to a minimum.
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs BDC: Future Growth With Sizable Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC is part of a large and well-known name on Wall Street, but investors still need to be cautious before investing in the company. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD), is a Business Development Company, or (BDC), managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies based in the United States. The company aims to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, unitranche loans, unsecured debts, and select equity investment. While the company focuses primarily on middle-market companies, they occasionally invest in large U.S. and foreign companies, stressed or distressed debt, structured products, or private equity. These investments include various industries, including health care, software, consumer services, chemicals, and others.
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For February 23

TODAY ONLY! Get 2 Winning Bear Market Beating Options Trade Ideas Straight to your Inbox & SMS for 40% off with our annual membership + a special bonus for the next 10 customers! Click Here to Get These Trades Now!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken...
Benzinga

Read What Made Goldman Sachs Bullish On Datadog

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan raised the rating on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) to Conviction Buy from Buy and put a $250 price target on shares, implying some 56% upside. Rangan noted that the company is "well-positioned" for success outside of its core products, notably in security, which could boost its total addressable market by $20 billion.
Daily Mail

Inflation will be WORSE than predicted this year after already hitting 40-year high as Goldman Sachs revises forecast to nearly double the Federal Reserve's goal of 2%

U.S. inflation will be even worse this year than expected, after the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measurement hit its highest level in 40 years, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 6.1 percent in January from a year ago, the...
Benzinga

Here's How Goldman Sachs Views NVIDIA

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari reinstated coverage of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Neutral rating and a $245 price target, representing a 7% potential upside. The analyst continues to view NVIDIA as an industry leader in accelerated computing. He expects the proliferation of artificial intelligence and machine learning to...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Spam Attacks Up? Ask Nvidia and Samsung

If you or your business has started seeing more spam, phishing, possible identity theft or other malware, it may be because of a massive hack of two major tech giants. American colossus Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report has been fending off a massive cyber attack for several weeks now, and Korean giant Samsung (SSNLF) recently divulged that it has been targeted by the same group of hackers.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Musk Has a New(clear) Plan to Keep Europe Safe

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive Elon Musk's Twitter feed often reads like a stream of consciousness or an indirect interior monologue used extensively by celebrated English writer Virginia Woolf. It mimics the non-linear way in which Musk's brain works. Not surprisingly it is also filled with...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Did Oil Prices Just Top or Will Crude Hit New All-Time Highs?

The oil trade has been laced with heavy volatility this year and specifically, within the past weeks. Headlines continue to drive violent back-and-forth action in both directions. Big rallies aren’t quite met with the same big downside days, but the action is notable — particularly as oil trades during the...
