Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 2/28: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs BDC is part of a large and well-known name on Wall Street, but investors still need to be cautious before investing in the company. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD), is a Business Development Company, or (BDC), managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies based in the United States. The company aims to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, unitranche loans, unsecured debts, and select equity investment. While the company focuses primarily on middle-market companies, they occasionally invest in large U.S. and foreign companies, stressed or distressed debt, structured products, or private equity. These investments include various industries, including health care, software, consumer services, chemicals, and others.

