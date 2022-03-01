ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian Equities Rise, Oil Rally Slows As Volatility Eases For Now

By AFP News
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian equities rose Tuesday as the volatility that has gripped markets since Russia invaded Ukraine eased slightly, while oil stabilised as the United States contemplates releasing some of its reserves to temper prices. With no let-up in the assault on its neighbour, Russia has been pummelled by a series...

www.ibtimes.com

International Business Times

Oil Soars As Russia Puts Nuclear Forces On Alert, Bank Sanctions Bite

Oil prices jumped on Monday on escalating sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which in turn led President Vladimir Putin to put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert. Brent jumped back above $100 a barrel, initially surging more than $7, as the nuclear alert and bank payment...
Seeking Alpha

InPlay Oil: Volatile But Profitable

I am bullish on IPOOF due to its financial statements analysis and my stock valuation. InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCQX:IPOOF) is one of the leading companies working in light oil development and production based in Alberta, Canada. I am bullish on IPOOF due to its financial statements analysis and my stock valuation. Using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, I estimate a fair value of $5.29 for the stock. Despite being very volatile, InPlay is an opportunity for growth investors who do not mind waiting for long-term growth.
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
