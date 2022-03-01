Getting to know music artist Frenzie

Hey, everyone. The good news is there’s something to distract us from the endless pandemic. The bad news is that the distraction is World War III. Stephen Dubner’s podcast began as a stealth pilot for a radio show. It was 2010, and he had coauthored the breakout book Freakonomics—five years after its publication, it had sold more than 4 million copies. He loved public radio and thought it a perfect medium for his subject matter. Instead of taking endless meetings to brainstorm the project, he started a podcast as a proof of concept. It won him a public radio deal, but the podcast kept going as part of the arrangement. (Though Dubner is still friendly with coauthor Steven Levitt, the podcast is his alone.)

