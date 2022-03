Buddy Boeheim has a realistic chance to become the ACC's scoring champion for the 2021-22 regular season. Buddy is chasing Wake Forest star Adonis Williams. Williams wrapped up his regular season on Wednesday and currently has 598 points (averaging 19.29 points per game). Boeheim currently has 569 points (averaging 18.97 points per game) with one game left, Saturday against Miami for senior night in the Carrier Dome. That means a 29 point effort from Buddy would create a tie, while a 30 point afternoon would give him the outright win.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO