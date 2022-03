David Tann, founder and CEO of Tantrum Agency in Atlanta, never pursued a career in education—but he keeps coming back to it anyway. Tann, who has years of experience in marketing for brands ranging from Abercrombie & Fitch to the Atlanta Hawks, is an adjunct professor and lecturer at the Miami Ad School’s Atlanta campus. He also used to substitute teach while in college at Wake Forest University, where he met Dr. Nakesha Dawson, marketing coordinator for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO