Missouri wrestling's Big 12 tournament seeding announced

By By Alec Alaiwat
 6 days ago

Missouri wrestling received its Big 12 Tournament seedings Monday afternoon. The Tigers have nine seeded wrestlers.

Freshman Keegan O’Toole received the Tigers’ lone No. 1 seed, for the 165-pound division, while redshirt sophomore Zach Elam was named No. 2 seed at heavyweight.

The other Tiger wrestlers given top-five seeds were freshman Josh Edmond, juniors Allan Hart and Jarrett Jacques, freshman Rocky Elam and redshirt freshman Noah Surtin.

Peyton Mocco and Jeremiah Kent round out the seeded Tigers at the sixth seed in their respective weight divisions. Connor Brown is the Tigers’ lone unseeded competitor.

Missouri will be competing for 10 of the Big 12’s 58 total automatic bids. The conference championship tournament starts Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

