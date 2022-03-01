Yonkers woman, Brooklyn man accused of producing, distributing child pornography
A Yonkers woman and a Brooklyn man are facing charges for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography.
Officials say Dilicia Aguirre-Orellana was allegedly told by Jonathan Rivera to send sexual videos of herself with her 4-year-old child over a social media website.
They add that Rivera allegedly used various platforms to communicate with victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI.
