Yonkers, NY

Yonkers woman, Brooklyn man accused of producing, distributing child pornography

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Yonkers woman and a Brooklyn man are facing charges for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography.

Officials say Dilicia Aguirre-Orellana was allegedly told by Jonathan Rivera to send sexual videos of herself with her 4-year-old child over a social media website.

They add that Rivera allegedly used various platforms to communicate with victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI.

