4-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Coatesville, Police Say

300 block of East Chestnut Street in Coatesville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A four-year-old boy was fatally shot in Coatesville, authorities said.

Responding officers found the child with a gunshot wound to the face at a home in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street around 5:20 p.m., Detective Sergeant Brandon Harris said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Further details were not immediately known.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coatesville City's Detective Sergeant Brandon Harris at (610)-384-2300 ext. 3212 or Chester County Detective Keith Cowdright (610)-344-6866.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

