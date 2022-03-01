New First Horizon owners say they're committed to retaining talent

After announcing its $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon, Toronto-Dominion Bank committed to retaining the Memphis-based bank’s employees.

On a conference call Monday, Feb. 28, TD group president and CEO Bharat Masrani announced plans to invest $494 million to “enhance First Horizon’s franchise,” including $150 million for retention efforts, which was made through newly issued FHN convertible preferred stock.

“This investment reflects our commitment to grow the First Horizon franchise and retain talented people, whom we believe will be significant contributors to our future combined success,” Masrani said.

TD announced Monday it would acquire FHN for $13.4 billion in an all-cash transaction. FHN’s stock jumped nearly 40% in response to the announcement.

“I’m very proud of the franchise we’ve built here at First Horizon,” said FHN president and CEO Bryan Jordan during Monday’s call. “We’re committed to investing in our local markets and empowering our associates to deliver for our clients and their communities.”

FHN serves 1.1 million personal and commercial customers in 12 states, with $75 billion in deposits and $55 billion in loans.

“This transaction is compelling,” Masrani said. “With its presence in some of the fastest growing markets across the U.S., First Horizon gives us a powerful base in new geographies, like Tennessee and Louisiana, as well as a foothold in Georgia and Texas, representing a natural expansion of our U.S. operations into adjacent markets in the Southeast.”

During Monday’s call, Masrani declined to comment regarding the origin of the deal, specifically whether there was a bidding process to acquire FHN.

“I’ve known my friend (Bryan Jordan) for 10 years, you know,” Masrani said. “We get along. We like each other’s companies. It’s terrific to bring our organizations together, and I leave it at that.”

Masrani and Jordan also addressed FHN’s merger with IberiaBank, which First Horizon Corp. acquired in 2020.

When asked by a representative of National Bank Financial if integration costs had ramped up faster than expected, Masrani said there is always some uncertainty with a merger.

“I’ve known (Bryan Jordan) for many years, and his business model is very clear,” Masrani said. “When he does an acquisition, it is for growth purposes, and that’s what IberiaBank is all about as well.”

Jordan said that Hurricane Ida in 2021 — the second most damaging hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana — was the primary driver behind a one-time cost increase associated with the merge.

While Hurricane Ida struck one month before the acquisition was to be complete in October 2021, Jordan said the deal was eventually executed successfully.

“We finished that up, and we feel pretty good about the integration process,” Jordan said.

Based in Ontario, Canada, TD was created in 1955 through the merger of the Bank of Toronto and The Dominion Bank. TD is one of the largest banking and financial services providers in the world and the largest in Canada by total assets.

The deal is expected to close by Nov. 27 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from FHN’s shareholders and U.S. and Canadian regulatory authorities.