ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

New First Horizon owners say they're committed to retaining talent

By Rob Moore
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwlrv_0eRuwkyS00

After announcing its $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon, Toronto-Dominion Bank committed to retaining the Memphis-based bank’s employees.

On a conference call Monday, Feb. 28, TD group president and CEO Bharat Masrani announced plans to invest $494 million to “enhance First Horizon’s franchise,” including $150 million for retention efforts, which was made through newly issued FHN convertible preferred stock.

“This investment reflects our commitment to grow the First Horizon franchise and retain talented people, whom we believe will be significant contributors to our future combined success,” Masrani said.

TD announced Monday it would acquire FHN for  $13.4 billion in an all-cash transaction. FHN’s stock jumped nearly 40% in response to the announcement.

“I’m very proud of the franchise we’ve built here at First Horizon,” said FHN president and CEO Bryan Jordan during Monday’s call. “We’re committed to investing in our local markets and empowering our associates to deliver for our clients and their communities.”

FHN serves 1.1 million personal and commercial customers in 12 states, with $75 billion in deposits and $55 billion in loans.

“This transaction is compelling,” Masrani said. “With its presence in some of the fastest growing markets across the U.S., First Horizon gives us a powerful base in new geographies, like Tennessee and Louisiana, as well as a foothold in Georgia and Texas, representing a natural expansion of our U.S. operations into adjacent markets in the Southeast.”

During Monday’s call, Masrani declined to comment regarding the origin of the deal, specifically whether there was a bidding process to acquire FHN.

“I’ve known my friend (Bryan Jordan) for 10 years, you know,” Masrani said. “We get along. We like each other’s companies. It’s terrific to bring our organizations together, and I leave it at that.”

Masrani and Jordan also addressed FHN’s merger with IberiaBank, which First Horizon Corp. acquired in 2020.

When asked by a representative of National Bank Financial if integration costs had ramped up faster than expected, Masrani said there is always some uncertainty with a merger.

“I’ve known (Bryan Jordan) for many years, and his business model is very clear,” Masrani said. “When he does an acquisition, it is for growth purposes, and that’s what IberiaBank is all about as well.”

Jordan said that Hurricane Ida in 2021 — the second most damaging hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana — was the primary driver behind a one-time cost increase associated with the merge.

While Hurricane Ida struck one month before the acquisition was to be complete in October 2021, Jordan said the deal was eventually executed successfully.

“We finished that up, and we feel pretty good about the integration process,” Jordan said.

Based in Ontario, Canada, TD was created in 1955 through the merger of the Bank of Toronto and The Dominion Bank. TD is one of the largest banking and financial services providers in the world and the largest in Canada by total assets.

The deal is expected to close by Nov. 27 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from FHN’s shareholders and U.S. and Canadian regulatory authorities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NWI.com

Treating workers well key in retaining them, business owners say

VALPARAISO — Attracting and retaining talent means considering employees’ needs and changing old practices, two employment experts told Valpo Chamber members Thursday. “It’s a workers’ market right now,” said Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of the Center of Workforce Innovations. “As many as 60% of...
VALPARAISO, IN
Law.com

The Diversity Scavenger Hunt: How to Attract and Retain Top Talent

On Feb. 18, I had the opportunity to present “The Diversity Scavenger Hunt: Effective Strategies to Attract and Retain the Best Team Inside and Out” at the American Bar Association 2022 Corporate Counsel CLE Seminar in Orlando, Florida. The program was the result of a collaboration with co-presenter Leslie D. Davis, president and CEO of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF), and contributor Laurie N. Robinson Haden, president and CEO of Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC). Davis and I presented to an engaged audience of in-house counsel and firm lawyers, incorporating input from Robinson Haden who was unable to join us live. Diverse members of our profession continue to face challenges despite efforts to remediate longstanding obstacles to achieving respect and full access. I was reminded of the first time I presented to the ABA Corporate Counsel group in 2013 on “Taking the High Road: How to Deal Ethically With Bullies Who Don’t Play by the Rules,” which included a discussion on the interplay between bullying and bias in the law. I have written and spoken often on how bias impacts lawyers. Despite the increased focus on diversity, inclusion and elimination of bias, unfortunately there is stubborn resistance to change. We discussed obstacles to advancement, common excuses for glacial progress and strategies for effecting change.
ORLANDO, FL
Law.com

'Leaders Have to Have High Egos for Their Teams, Low Egos for Themselves': GC of Fremantle Shares Successful Strategies to Attract and Retain Talent

Matthew Wilson, general counsel of Fremantle, a multinational television production and distribution company, and former associate general counsel of Uber’s legal teams across EMEA & APAC, shares with Corporate Counsel Advance the skillsets needed to create a cohesive team in the new working world. He also discusses how he attracts and retains talent and strategies to improve wellbeing and motivation. Finally, Matthew shares his thoughts on how law firm pay rises are impacting talent retention in-house, and the top trends that should be on the GC’s radar for 2022.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Business
Sourcing Journal

Why HomeGoods Owner Will Retain Off-Price Crown

Click here to read the full article. Wall Street analysts dissect the headwinds in off-price retail and why TJX should outperform its rivals. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTJX to Corporate Workers: Get Vaccinated to 'Retain' Your JobNordstrom Said to be Pondering Options for Rack BusinessBurlington CEO Warns of 'Very Unpredictable' 2022Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Forbes

Struggling To Retain Employees And Attract New Talent? Try Improving Employee Communications

Tim Vaughan is Head of Content at FWI | Poppulo, a global leader in employee communications technology. Talk to any business leader right now and they’ll tell you the same thing: They’re struggling to retain employees and attract new talent. Rates of employees resigning are so high that it’s being variously called: the Great Resignation or the Great Attrition. No matter what it’s called, the end result is the same. Workers are quitting their jobs at unprecedented levels, leaving companies struggling to excel. In order to retain workers and attract talented new ones, employers need to change their approach.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Jordan
Inc.com

How Activating Your Purpose Can Help You Retain Talent

The 2022 Purpose Power Summit will take place in May and examine how company Purpose can help leaders retain and recruit talent. The crisis, the stress, and the uncertainty of the pandemic have contributed to a massive shift in how employees view their relationship with the company. In turn this has created the giant talent crisis in companies large and small across the country.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TechCrunch

Recruit, retain, resign, re-skill, repeat

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex asked:
ECONOMY
Law.com

'You're Able to Find Some Amazing Candidates': Why GCs Say Talent War Is Winnable

Legal departments can successfully compete for talent by focusing on company culture. Workers should be able to be themselves, rather than having to fit in. Providing flexibility on remote work also helps. General counsel have heard all the nightmare stories about the tight market for legal talent and the increasing...
ECONOMY
KETV.com

'Make change happen': Guidebook on how to hire, retain Black and brown talent

OMAHA, Neb. — It's a discussion on how to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in Omaha businesses. "We've got to get comfortable with getting uncomfortable being uncomfortable," CJ Kracl said. During the CODE Education Series put on by the Greater Omaha Chamber, Greater Omaha Young Professionals manager CJ Kracl...
OMAHA, NE
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy