Video Games

Before the Review: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

gamerevolution.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two and a half years since Borderlands 3 and by now fans are undoubtedly thinking ahead to Borderlands 4, but developer Gearbox had a different surprise in store for players before giving them a more direct sequel: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy take on the Borderlands formula — or...

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

‘That ’90s Show’ Reveals Set and It’s Perfect

New photos emerged from the set of That ’90s Show, debuting a first look at returning cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. A user tweeted the pictures, which also showed an updated version of the Forman house, the primary setting of That ’70s Show. The Forman’s kitchen is somewhat recognizable, though the mod wallpaper and bright colors were replaced by late 80s-era florals. The basement also received a minor facelift, with furniture from the original show’s living room migrating downstairs. It’s a fun and realistic detail.
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

Review: ‘The Heights’ by Louise Candlish is a delight

“The Heights,” by Louise Candlish (Atria) Louise Candlish’s “The Heights” opens with Ellen Saint spotting a man she knows standing in an apartment window. His presence there doesn’t make any sense, as Ellen killed that very man two years earlier. What follows is a wild adventure, told from the alternating perspectives of both Ellen and her family members, in which Ellen investigates how this man could possibly still walk the Earth.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Secret Cinema: Bridgerton review — a simply delightful night full of adventure, fun and charm

Reader, I have a confession to make. I am one of the worst culprits for ‘main character syndrome’. Perhaps it’s my copious social media use, or maybe it’s because of the MCU show WandaVision. Nonetheless, I can’t help but revel in the idea that I’m the protagonist of my very own drama movie, with everyone else in my life playing supporting roles.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Millennium Actress's Final Line Is so Powerful

Sometimes, a great film can be summed up in one line. One sentence may not fully describe everything that makes a piece of art so stunning, but it can serve as an elevator pitch for the overall message and power of a film. Satoshi Kon’s classic Millennium Actress is capped up literally in a blaze of glory with its final line: “After all, what I really love is the pursuit of him.” Actress Chiyoko Fujiwara’s (Mami Koyama) “pursuit” of a mysterious artist with a key throughout time summarizes the passion and the thrill for creation that Millennium Actress celebrates.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers. Fans of Marvel’s Avengers game are blown away by the new Iron Man suit. After cutting back on special MCU and comic skins during the launch and the first few months after the launch, the developer Crystal Dynamics has been remedying this by adding new MCU skins and skins from different comics to the game, suggesting that the skins are selling well. Recently, Crystal Dynamics, using the official Twitter account of the game, has revealed the new Iron Man skin called Nothing to Fear, which is inspired by the character’s Uru Armor that first made its appearance in Fear Itself #7. The newly revealed skin is a comics suit, which the game currently doesn’t have a lot, and which fans have been asking for more.
VIDEO GAMES

