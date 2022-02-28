ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Black renters in NY more likely to face eviction

By Sarah Darmanjian
 8 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Four New York organizations are calling for the state to pass a good cause eviction and housing access voucher program (HAVP). They said two-thirds of the state’s Black renters face a higher probability of being evicted than whites and Latino renters.

Half of New York renters pay too much rent

Albany , Hudson , Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie already have good cause eviction laws on the books, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition . Good cause eviction laws make it more difficult for tenants to be evicted or not have their lease renewed.

Albany’s law, for example, says a landlord must have a significant reason for not renewing a tenant’s lease or raising the rent an “unconscionable” amount. Hudson adopted a similar good cause eviction law.

The Community Service Society, Housing Justice for All, New York University’s Urban Democracy Lab, and Pratt Center for Community Development highlighted the reasons why a good cause eviction and HAVP should be passed in a report looking at Black renter statistics. The report showed :

  • Black tenants in New York City are two times as likely as white tenants to have zero dollars in savings
  • Black households in the state are three times more likely than white households to face eviction
  • Statewide e victions are filed at higher rates in counties with a higher number of Black renters
Protesters call for additional tenant protections following end of eviction moratorium

The report said four million tenants in the state could benefit from a good cause eviction law. The table below shows 10 counties that house a greater percentage of Black renters, the number of evictions filed between 2020-2021, and the number of households that could benefit from good cause eviction laws. It also shows the percentage of renters facing eviction in the county.

County Renter
households 		Black renter
households 		Eviction filings
2020-2021 		Renter
households
facing eviction 		Good cause
eligible households
Bronx 404,617 36% 41,871 10% 100,032
Kings 669,935 35% 32,487 5% 228,021
Monroe 110,165 26% 5,623 5% 68,594
Westchester 134,818 25% 5,749 4% 70,242
Erie 138,002 25% 7,441 6% 88,497
Richmond 50,981 21% 3,184 6% 21,754
Albany 55,199 21% 2,513 5% 37,013
Onondaga 65,453 20% 2,311 4% 43,562
Schenectady 18,648 19% 1,304 4% 12,650
Dutchess 33,873 19% 1,556 8% 23,040

“New Yorkers should live without fear of predatory evictions,” said Interim Director of the Pratt Center for Community Development, Lena Afridi. “New York has a responsibility to undo legacies of historic disinvestment and systemic discrimination by passing policies that protect the most vulnerable tenants from the risk of displacement. Good cause eviction stabilizes communities for the long-term and the legislature should pass this critical legislation.”

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

A Good Cause Eviction bill was introduced by Assemblymember Pam Hunter and Sen. Julia Salazar. It prevents eviction without a good cause and prevents rent from being raised an unreasonable amount (3% higher than the previous rent amount or 1.5% of the Consumer Price Index, whichever is higher).

“Our research shows that New York State’s Black renters are facing rising eviction pressures, are likely to experience discrimination from landlords, and are in danger of displacement when neighborhoods gentrify,” said President and CEO of the Community Service Society, David R. Jones. “We urge the legislature to pass good cause eviction protection this session, to add a measure of much-needed stability to the lives of Black renters, protect Black communities from systematic displacement, and empower tenants to demand their rights to safe living conditions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 44

jeff
7d ago

Everyone got Rona money some of us where just smart to use it the right way. Has nothing to do with race. We all have a brain sorry I choose mine to pay bills.

Reply(1)
25
JoAnn Loffler
7d ago

Black is just an excuse for black. All renters who do not pany their rent,destroy rentals and do illegal activity will be evicted. Communities deserve all the people to be legit,treat properties better and stop destroying communities by trashing rental properties. Landlords need to step up and take better care if rental properties. Your destroying property values everywhere by allowing your rentals to become ghettos...

Reply
11
tel 1
7d ago

You shouldn’t look at race but look at what people are doing to better themselves to get those better jobs!

Reply(2)
18
 

5 things to know this Tuesday, March 8

Check out Jill Szwed's weather report after the big wind storm from last night. Today's five things to know feature's a barn fire in Poestenkill, multiple Power outages throughout the Capital Region, and gas prices still increasing.
ALBANY, NY
‘Mayfield Helping Mayfield’ tornado benefit hits $87K

FULTON CO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says the ongoing fundraiser to help tornado damaged Mayfield, Kentucky has grown to more than $87,000. Giardino—who lives in Mayfield, New York—began the fund as a kind of “sister city” act of kindness. This way, one Mayfield helps another. The response from generous donors from […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Off the Beaten Path: Mugzy’s Barkery

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mugzy’s Barkery was founded in April 2014 when the owner, Jaime Kelley, felt worried by the ingredient list in her dog’s treats. The avid baker decided to bake organic treats for Mugzy, and it ended up being the recipe for a successful business.  “Cheese, pumpkin, cinnamon—there’s a variety, which of […]
PET SERVICES
