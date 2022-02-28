ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Councilmember Vincent C. Gray's Statement on the Death of Former D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Kenneth Ellerbe

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 2 days ago

News Release — Ward 7 DC Council member Vincent Gray. Washington, D.C. – Today, Ward 7 Councilmember and Chair of the District of Columbia Council's Committee on Health, Vincent C. Gray, released the following statement on the...

thedcline.org

Comments / 0

 

The DC Line

Press Release: At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds Successfully Moves Landmark Tenant Protection Legislation into Law

News Release — At-large DC Council member Anita Bonds. Eviction record sealing and anti-discrimination provisions in housing are among the strongest in the nation. Washington, D.C. – Yesterday, At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds, Chairperson of the Committee on Housing and Executive Administration, moved into law a measure that provides permanent due process protections for renters in the District. This bill, entitled the "Eviction Record Sealing Authority and Fair Tenant Screening Amendment Act of 2021," includes many crucial provisions, including the requirement that housing providers provide written notice of legal proceedings to tenants in all nonpayment of rent cases and the requirement that Court eviction records of all cases that are resolved in the favor of the housing provider must be sealed after three years.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Free KN95 Masks for Children at DC COVID Centers Starting March 2nd

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that all DC Health COVID Centers will offer free child-sized KN95 masks beginning Wednesday, March 2. Proof of residency will be required and DC residents can obtain two (2) packages of children's masks each containing five (5) masks for a total of ten (10) masks per resident. In addition to masks for children, all COVID Centers will continue to provide access to vaccinations, boosters, adult masks, take-home rapid antigen tests, and PCR tests.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Announces Guests for State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her virtual guests for tonight's State of the Union address will be several strong advocates for statehood for the District of Columbia, including the executive director of DC Vote, a co-founder of Neighbors United for D.C. Statehood, the executive director of Students United for D.C. Statehood, the chair of Howard University's Political Science Department, and two Howard University seniors. Members of Congress typically bring a guest from their districts to attend the State of the Union address to highlight an important issue. Due to COVID, members are not allowed to bring a guest this year, so Norton chose to invite several virtual guests who are advocates for D.C. statehood.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Expresses Disappointment Biden Did Not Mention D.C. Statehood in State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said she is disappointed that President Biden did not mention statehood for the District of Columbia in his State of the Union address last night. While the Biden administration has strongly endorsed D.C. statehood, Biden, as president, has never discussed D.C. statehood publicly himself. Norton has personally spoken to the White House about the importance of Biden speaking up for D.C. statehood, including in last night's State of the Union address.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Health Announces New COVID-19 Community Level Metrics

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Health announced the District's new COVID-19 Community Level key metrics. The updated key metrics are in line with the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, February 25, that it was releasing a new framework to monitor the level of COVID-19 in communities that includes hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and cases. This new approach focuses on preventing hospitals and healthcare systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness. The COVID-19 Community Level will inform DC Health's recommendations on prevention measures, like masking and testing. The District's current COVID-19 Community Level is low.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DPW Awarded Federal Grant to Support Food Waste Diversion in the District

U.S. EPA Grant designed to help expand nationwide capacity to use organic food waste processing methods. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Department of Public Works (DPW) Office of Waste Diversion was recently selected to receive a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help the District's food waste diversion efforts. The funding, anticipated to be at least $150,000, will train and certify commercial food waste generators to set up successful source-separated organics programs that will divert food waste away from landfills, and to anaerobic digesters for processing.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Council Unanimously Passes Allen and Lewis George Emergency Bill Allowing DCPS Teachers and Staff to Run for State Board of Education

News Release — Ward 6 DC Council member Charles Allen. Today, during its regular Legislative Meeting, the DC Council unanimously passed an emergency bill from Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen and Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George to allow teachers and staff of DC Public Schools to run and serve on the non-partisan DC State Board of Education. The SBOE is a non-partisan body that helps set and advise on education policy in both public and public charter school settings.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Bowser Administration Announces Residential Street Sweeping Starts March 1

Motorists must obey signs restricting parking to avoid enforcement violations; a warning period will last through March 14. (Washington, DC) – The Bowser Administration announces that the Department of Public Works (DPW) will resume residential street sweeping from Tuesday, March 1 through Sunday, October 30. Motorists are asked to obey posted signs indicating the schedule of parking restrictions in order to ensure streets are swept thoroughly.
WASHINGTON, DC
Vincent C. Gray
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Releases Remarks from Ceremony Unveiling D.C.'s Second Statue in the Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, and D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson unveiled D.C.'s second statue in the U.S. Capitol. The statue is of Pierre L'Enfant, which D.C. commissioned more than a decade ago with the hope that it would one day be displayed in the Capitol. Because each state is entitled to two statues in the Capitol, Norton said today is a symbolic step toward statehood for the almost 700,000 residents of the nation's capital.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Says Fencing Around Capitol Must Come Down Quickly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) released the following statement on the reinstallation of temporary fencing around the U.S. Capitol today. "I understand the security concerns related to the trucker convoy and the State of the Union address that led to the fencing being temporarily reinstalled around the Capitol. However, I will ensure that the fencing comes down as soon as possible to restore freedom of movement for District of Columbia residents and the general public."
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Calls on Biden to Use State of the Union Address to Advocate for D.C. Statehood

Democratic and Republican presidents have used State of the Union addresses to advocate for D.C. voting rights and home rule. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today called on President Biden to advocate for statehood for the District of Columbia in tomorrow's State of the Union address. While the Biden administration has strongly endorsed D.C. statehood, President Biden, as president, has never discussed D.C. statehood publicly himself. Norton has personally spoken to the White House about the importance of Biden speaking up for D.C. statehood, including in the State of the Union address.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement on February 2022 Revenue Estimates

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the FY 2022 – 2025 District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenue is revised upward in FY 2022 by $149 million. The local source revenue forecast for FY 2022 – FY 2025 has also been revised upward by a total of approximately $603 million. In response to the new estimates, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Briefed by Capitol Police Chief Manger Ahead of Trucker Convoy, State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) was thoroughly briefed yesterday by United States Capitol Police (USCP) Chief J. Thomas Manger about security preparations for the trucker convoy and next week's State of the Union address, including the possible reinstallation of temporary fencing around the Capitol. Norton requested the briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointment

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an appointment in her Administration. Karima Holmes – Acting Director, Office of Unified Communications (OUC) Acting Director Karima Holmes will return to District government as Director of the Office of Unified Communications, which she led from 2015 to 2021. During her tenure at OUC, Director Holmes created infrastructural redundancy for the OUC emergency operations and launched the Office of Professional Standards and Development. A seasoned public safety professional and a recognized emergency communications industry leader, over the past two decades, Director Holmes has served as executive director at emergency communications centers (ECC) across the U.S., where she overhauled their technical infrastructure and critical public safety programs. She recently served as Director of Incident Review Centers at ShotSpotter, where she managed a team of gunfire acoustics experts and led the company's tier one support.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Biden Nominates Norton Recommendation for U.S. District Court for D.C. to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. President Obama nominated Jackson to the U.S. District Court for D.C. on the recommendation of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). The Senate confirmed Jackson for the district court by voice vote.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: Is the proverbial fat lady warming up to sing in the mayoral race?

That's the question many people were initially asking after The Washington Post released poll results that seemed to be a two-step takedown of incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser. After all, 74% of the 904 people surveyed between Feb. 2 and Feb. 14 backed the mandate that required certain businesses to check the vaccination status of individuals before allowing them entry — the same mandate she had just lifted by the time the poll results came out.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton, Pelosi, Hoyer, Clyburn, Bowser, Mendelson to Unveil D.C.'s Second Statue in the Capitol on Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today that the District of Columbia will score a historic victory for equality with the states on Monday, February 28, when D.C.'s second statue in the U.S. Capitol will be unveiled at a ceremony hosted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Norton, Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson will speak at the unveiling, which will begin at 10 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

DC Council cites rent relief as one priority for the District's $923.8 million in unallocated funds

DC has hundreds of millions of dollars in unallocated money, and legislators are hoping to convince Mayor Muriel Bowser how to best spend it. The District had a budget surplus of $566 million during fiscal year 2021, which ended Sept. 30. DC officials also expect to receive an additional $357.8 million in unanticipated revenue in the current fiscal year, which adds up to $923.8 million the city could allocate to one-time funding, according to Jen Budoff, the council's budget director.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

