Press Release: Councilmember Vincent C. Gray’s Statement on the Death of Former D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Kenneth Ellerbe

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an appointment in her Administration. Karima Holmes – Acting Director, Office of Unified Communications (OUC) Acting Director Karima Holmes will return to District government as Director of the Office of Unified Communications, which she led from 2015 to 2021. During her tenure at OUC, Director Holmes created infrastructural redundancy for the OUC emergency operations and launched the Office of Professional Standards and Development. A seasoned public safety professional and a recognized emergency communications industry leader, over the past two decades, Director Holmes has served as executive director at emergency communications centers (ECC) across the U.S., where she overhauled their technical infrastructure and critical public safety programs. She recently served as Director of Incident Review Centers at ShotSpotter, where she managed a team of gunfire acoustics experts and led the company’s tier one support.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO