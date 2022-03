The Souls games have inspired tons of others to follow in their unique design footsteps. In the years since Dark Souls, we’ve seen a flood of games introduce stamina systems, slow, methodical combat, limited healing items that refill at checkpoints, layered level designs, and more. Some incorporate a few, iterate on others, and ignore some completely. The few systems that no one besides FromSoftware seems to take advantage of, though, are the more passive, asymmetrical multiplayer elements. The most notable being the unique message system that allows players to write messages in their world that show up in other people’s games to read.

