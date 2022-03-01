GenCell Announces Scientific Breakthrough with Green Ammonia Synthesis

Green synthesis is a newly emerging field of nanobiotechnology that offers economic and environmental advantages over traditional chemical and physical protocols. Nontoxic, eco-friendly, and biosafe materials are used to implement sustainable processes. The current work proposes a new biological-based strategy for the biosynthesis of chitosan nanoparticles (CNPs) using Pelargonium graveolens leaves extract. The bioconversion process of CNPs was maximized using the response surface methodology. The best combination of the tested parameters that maximized the biosynthesis process was the incubation of plant extract with 1.08% chitosan at 50.38Â Â°C for 57.53Â min., yielding 9.82"‰Â±"‰3Â mg CNPs/mL. Investigation of CNPs by SEM, TEM, EDXS, zeta potential, FTIR, XRD, TGA, and DSC proved the bioconversion process's success. Furthermore, the antifungal activity of the biosynthesized CNPs was screened against a severe isolate of the phytopathogenic Botrytis cinerea. CNPs exerted efficient activity against the fungal growth. On strawberry leaves, 25Â mg CNPs/mL reduced the symptoms of gray mold severity down to 3%. The higher concentration of CNPs (50Â mg/mL) was found to have a reverse effect on the infected area compared with those of lower concentrations (12.5 and 25Â mg CNPs/mL). Therefore, additional work is encouraged to reduce the harmful side effects of elevated CNPs concentrations.

CHEMISTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO