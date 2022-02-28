ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Tips for New MacBook Pro 14″ & 16″ Owners

osxdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a fancy new MacBook Pro 14″ or 16″ model with the powerful M1 Pro or M1 Max chip? These are feature packed laptops with plenty of oomph, and there are also some unique aspects to the hardware. Let’s take a look at some specific tips and...

osxdaily.com

Comments / 0

epicstream.com

Apple Watch 8 Release Date, Price, Specs & Rumors: High-Tech Timepiece Arriving Alongside iPhone 14, iPad Air 5, MacBook Pro 2022 And MacBook Air 2022 With New Health Features And Brand New Design?

Here is everything we know so far about the Apple Watch 8. The Apple Watch 8 is one of numerous products tech enthusiasts expect from Apple in 2022. Ever since the original Apple Watch was introduced to the market in 2015, new versions of the high-tech timepiece have been released each year. Of course, this year is no different as several reports suggested that the Cupertino-based company is planning to unveil a new Apple Watch later this year.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Amazon slashes 14-inch MacBook Pro price further, now $270 off

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Breaking its own previous record low price, Amazon is knocking $270 off Apple's14-inch MacBook Pro, bringing the cost of the upgraded config with a 1TB SSD down to $2,229.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Macbook Air#Ipad Pro#Laptop##Topnotch#Macos
Apple Insider

Transcend's JetDrive Lite 330 adds storage to the new MacBook Pro

Take advantage of your MacBook Pro's SD card slot and expand your storage with the JetDrive Lite 330. While the new line of MacBook Pro laptops offers more storage than previous MacBook Pro lines, many users believe the prices for extra storage are simply not affordable. Many users would like a way to get more storage without breaking the bank.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple's hard-to-find M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch with 32GB RAM is $150 off, in stock

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 Max chip is in hot demand, resulting in wait times of two months or more. This popular configuration with 32GB of memory is back in stock right now, though, with a $150 promo code in addition to $80 off AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger can fast-charge a MacBook Pro 16″ in 1.8 hours

Power up your MacBook Pro with the AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger—in 1.8 hours flat! With 100W PD, it even gets your MacBook Pro 16’’ from 0% to 45% in only 30 minutes. Designed to quickly and efficiently charge laptops, tablets, and phones, it uses advanced GaN+ tech. Incredibly, it has a small size that is 40% smaller than most 96W chargers. Offering dual USB-C ports, it automatically detects and optimizes the power supply to charge your devices well. And it even fast-charges 2 laptops or a laptop and a phone simultaneously. Its ultra-compact and lightweight design makes it easy to take anywhere, and the foldable plug ensures you can easily put it in your bag. Furthermore, it comes with a 4′ 100W USB-C to USB-C LED digital display cable, and it supports up to 5A, 100W PD fast charging and 480 Mbps data transfer speeds.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, the latest 10.2-inch iPad and more Apple products are on sale

We have amazing news for those looking to get a new MacBook Pro or an iPad, as B&H has a vast selection of these products on sale. First up, you can score a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 processor, 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM for $1,649 after scoring a $50 discount on its Space Gray color option. In addition, this model features a 13.3-inch IPS Retina Display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, P3 Color Gamut, True Tone Technology, Apple’s Touch Bar, Touch ID, and other great features.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Get £100 off the M1 Pro MacBook Pro right now: Daily Deals

Any Apple fans out there? Today's your lucky day. Right now, you can snag the M1 Pro-armed 14-inch MacBook Pro for £100 off the RRP!. As you can read in our MacBook Pro 14 review, this is a monster pro user machine with a belter of a processor inside, incredible battery life and a premium build quality that is sure to last you for years.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Bowdoin College providing all students with MacBook Pro & iPad mini in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Building on an earlieriPad Pro distribution program, Bowdoin College's new Digital Excellence Commitment will hand out a 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad mini, and an Apple Pencil to all students.
BOWDOIN, ME
Digital Trends

This bizarre MacBook Pro mod is a DIY enthusiast’s dream

Purchasing a new Mac can be expensive, but some enterprising souls have apparently found a way to buy into the Mac ecosystem for less. It’s all thanks to a clever MacBook Pro mod — although it’s certainly not for everyone. The concept comes from leaker DuanRui, who...
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

The best MacBook Pro accessories in 2022

The best MacBook Pro accessories can help you get the most out of your laptop. The latest MacBook Pros offer oodles of power in a sleek, compact form. But to take fully advantage of it, you'll need some add-ons, whether that's extra storage, a charger for when you're on the move or a dock to hook up more devices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

MacBook Pro 2022: M2 chip, familiar design, and more

The MacBook Pro 13 was one of the first devices to be outfitted with an Apple Silicon chip, originally in 2020. Now it’s due an upgrade, and rumors indicate this update could come sooner rather than later. Contents. But what can we expect from this new entry-level MacBook Pro?...
COMPUTERS

