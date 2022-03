AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, this week announced that it will be demonstrating three key advantages of its technology live at MWC Barcelona 2022. AccelerComm’s 5G Physical Layer IP technology is also shortlisted for a GSMA’s Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award in the Best Digital Tech Breakthrough for companies with under $10 million Annual Global Revenue Category.

