ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Bankston lifts Norfolk St. past North Carolina Central 75-46

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

Kris Bankston had a career-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Norfolk State won its 10th consecutive home game, routing North Carolina Central 75-46 on Monday night.

Bankston hit 9 of 11 shots.

Dana Tate Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (20-6, 11-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jalen Hawkins added 11 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had seven assists and six rebounds.

Norfolk State dominated the first half and led 49-17 at halftime.

Eric Boone had 18 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (14-14, 8-5). Cameron Butler added seven rebounds.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Eagles. North Carolina Central defeated Norfolk State 70-67 on Jan. 31.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Norfolk Daily News

Cedar Catholic runs past North Central

HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic wasted little time in taking care of North Central 75-42 in the C2-3 district finals at the Monsignor Werner Activities Center on Tuesday evening to advance to next week's Nebraska state championships in Lincoln. The Trojans went up early, leading 21-6 after the opening...
HARTINGTON, NE
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bryant
ABC News

ABC News

564K+
Followers
139K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy