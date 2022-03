Vodafone Idea (VI) announced that it is partnering with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling industry4.0 and smart cities in the digital era. Through this engagement, Vi has already set up an end-to-end private network using A5G Networks' autonomous core software and white box RAN elements in Mumbai, showcasing industrial automation use cases, enterprise applications, and low latency scenarios - all while seamlessly interconnecting with the operator network.

