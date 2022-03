TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward in Tempe at Curry Elementary to Pam Latham, who goes above and beyond for her students. “She is very dedicated to her kids. She loves her kids and they love her. That dedication to serving her students as an instructional assistant, she gives them what they need. She has high expectations of herself and she is very selfless,” said Dave Owen, the school’s principal.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO