Advanced weather satellite to be launched at Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
News 12 meteorologist Meredith Garofalo is at NASA's Kennedy Space Center ahead of the launch of the GOES-T satellite.

The countdown is on in Cape Canaveral, where a rocket will lift off and carry a weather satellite into space.

The satellite will help meteorologists put together hyperlocal forecasts and prepare everyone for dangerous weather.

Nor’easters, hurricanes and severe storms can all be seen on consistent images from geostationary environmental satellites, or GOES, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls them.

On Tuesday afternoon, the GOES-T will head into orbit and join the other two satellites monitoring weather conditions from more than 22,000 miles above.

"What GOES-T will do, especially on the northeast coast, is give forecasters more accuracy and certainty for where the storms are going and how intense they will be," says Jagdeep Shergill, the chief engineer of the satellite at Lockheed Martin.

The satellite is equipped with instruments that will send back data. Meteorologists then can use that information to improve forecasts and models, so they can alert you early on about dangerous weather events.

“This has enabled us to create much more accurate weather modeling, so that as nor’easters come in we know how long, if they're going to hover, if they're going to stay, more accurately predict how much snow you're going to get,” says Arleen Knaub, the GOES-R series deputy program manager at Lockheed Martin

The GOES-T launch is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:38 PM. Meredith Garofalo will bring you live updates in the live blog.

LIVE UPDATES: Launch of the GOES-T satellite

