R.I. pension fund ranks in top 8% of public pension funds nationally

Take what we learned with apartheid: Divesting is the answer. The article “State pension fund joins climate fight: Votes to pressure companies to act” (Metro, Feb. 18) reminded us of the 1980s campaign to divest from companies operating in apartheid South Africa. At the time, the Rev. Leon Sullivan proposed principles for shareholder action that urged US companies operating in South Africa to require equal treatment for all workers instead of their divesting from South Africa. They did not question the legitimacy of the apartheid system. Responding to this, Archbishop Desmond Tutu asserted that Black South Africans did not want their shackles polished, they wanted them removed. The Massachusetts Legislature agreed with Tutu and, with broad community support, passed a law requiring the state pension fund to divest from these companies.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO