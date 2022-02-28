ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: What Happens After You’ve Been Infected? | RSMS

okcheartandsoul.com
 2 days ago

Listen to this Coronavirus update from Dr. Collier. Today...

Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

A third person has been cured of HIV, scientists report

A woman became the third person ever to be cured of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, after she received a stem-cell transplant that used cells from umbilical cord blood, scientists reported Tuesday (Feb. 15). The two other people cured of HIV, Timothy Brown and Adam Castillejo, both received bone...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Scientists Built a Coronavirus From Scratch, Then Saw It Trying to Hide

If you want to truly understand what makes a machine tick, you need to tinker. Swap gears, lock a lever, loosen a spring, and watch how it goes. When the machine is a deadly virus, you can't afford to be so cavalier with its molecular clockwork. But researchers are getting around this problem by making minimalist versions of dangerous microbes that barely teeter on the edge of functionality.
SCIENCE
Upworthy

You've been threading needles wrong your whole life

For years, you have been squinting, licking your fingers, or doing whatever you can do get a really tiny end of a thread into an even tinier hole, and thinking, [infomercial host voice] "THERE'S GOT TO BE A BETTER WAY!" Well, kids, there is, and you're about to feel both relieved and dumb.
TWITTER
The Independent

Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the...
LIFESTYLE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coronavirus: FDA releases updated list of authorized at home COVID-19 tests

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released on Tuesday an updated list of FDA-authorized at-home over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 tests. An at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test is one where you collect your own sample, perform the test and read the results yourself. The test does not require you to send a sample to a laboratory. Most tests will use a nasal swab for the testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Food Network

You Know You've Wondered: What Happens If You Eat Moldy Food?

Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, is a registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Master the Media in Stamford, CT. We’ve all heard of mold. But what exactly is it? Mold is a tiny fungus that lives on animals and plants—and can be transported via air, water or bugs, according to the University of Montana Extension.
STAMFORD, CT
Inside Nova

What do you mean, I've been cancelled? The stars have all been affected by cancel culture

Cancel Culture is here, and you DO NOT want to upset the social media mob. Shannen Doherty recently spoke out about the dangers of cancel culture via her Instagram page, writing: "We are entitled to our opinions. We do NOT all have to think the same. It’s disturbing that anyone feels compelled to be silent in fear of repercussions but we are human. We think, feel, believe differently and that should be valued by all."
CELEBRITIES
Concord News Journal

“He couldn’t walk. He couldn’t eat…” Seven-year-old spent more than a month in hospital fighting rare Covid related disease, expected to recover

Two years into the pandemic, the number of Covid-19 related diseases in children is constantly increasing. Although very rare, one of the most common diseases is the MIS-C, a multi system inflammatory syndrome in children associated with Covid-19, and there have been numerous cases in children lately to develop this disease which is life threatening if not discovered on time.
KIDS
Time Out Global

So, you’ve tested positive. Now what?

With cases soaring up to over 50,000 plus cases, the risk of catching Covid-19 is more real than ever as seen in Hong Kong since the pandemic began. But with the most stringent restrictions thus far, and an imminent fear of lockdown looming over us, aside from the safety precautions we know all too well, the next best thing is to be informed about what to do if in the case we do test positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

“I think like most teenagers, she felt indestructible,” Teenager dies of Covid-19 complications after refusing to get vaccinated

The Covid-19 vaccines for young people and teenagers have been authorized for emergency use since last year, but many of them decide not to get the shot for all the wrong reasons. In most of the cases, teenagers ignore the science behind the vaccines and they usually rely on the fake news shared online and to the fact that young people get over Covid-19 way easier compared to adults and elderly people.
KIDS
natureworldnews.com

Hand Sanitizing Practice During Pandemic Has Negative Impact on the Environment

Researchers pointed out that the use of hand sanitizing gels and constant hand-washing is impacting the environment negatively as well as public health. According to the study, the manufacturing and use of hand sanitizing gels has resulted in around 2% of the usual carbon footprint. Researchers' comprehensive analysis to determine...
ENVIRONMENT
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mum with UK's biggest eyebrows threatened with social services

A woman has eyebrows so big that she gets abused in the street and strangers have threatened to call social services on her. Sammie-Jo Hailford, from Grimsby, says her brows are so big that people have called her an unfit mother, but she has no plans to change. Sammie-Jo, 27,...
HEALTH

