Cube Steak With Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

This tender, flavorful pork roast recipe begins with a bone-in pork shoulder, also known as a Boston butt. (The name comes from a shipping container called a butt once used to transport pork cuts.) It's the same cut often used for North Carolina style pulled-pork barbecue, but instead of pit-cooking it low and slow all night, this roast is in the oven only long enough to turn tender while remaining firm enough to be sliced. However, if you prefer shredded pork, you can leave the roast in the oven for a couple more hours until it turns spoon-tender. Either way, the tasty pan juices are reduced to make gravy for drizzling.

