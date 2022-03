Trevor Luna’s big week paid dividends. Now there’s hope that another big week could pay off in the district tournament, depending on how fast his ankle heals. The St. Charles standout claimed MLive Saginaw Player of the Week honors after a three-game week that saw the Bulldogs go 1-2 In a 55-53 loss to Coleman, Luna scored 18 points with seven rebounds, following with 23 points and six rebounds in a 65-45 win over Ashley.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO