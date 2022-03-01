How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy

In HBO’s new series “The Gilded Age,” a frequently glossed-over aspect of African American history is put in the spotlight. School textbooks documenting this time in history would have you believe that the era’s rapid economic and social growth can be credited solely to the likes of Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt. In truth, people of color also made significant contributions to the American economy of the 19th century and its vast accumulation of wealth. With its small lineup of impressive African American characters, “The Gilded Age” highlights a time in history when African Americans did more than just escape to New York to seize their freedom — they made history.Episode four of the new series (brought to life by "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes) dives deeper into this overlooked aspect of history by way of the character Peggy Scott (Denée Benton). The episode takes us to Peggy’s borough of New York, away from the gold-lacquered neighborhood where the white elites live, and to the thriving African American community where her family lives. Peggy’s parents own a beautiful brownstone (complete with staff) and are educated and business-minded. They are an example of their environment, where African American men and women formed social clubs, threw opulent celebrations, and flourished. Peggy’s father, Arthur (John Douglas Thompson), owns a pharmacy and her mother, Dorothy (Audra McDonald), is a pianist.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO