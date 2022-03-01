The Trump factor to play heavily in midterm elections, political experts say

It seemed difficult to even imagine a sham election “audit” that was more cringe-worthy than the Arizona Republicans’ fiasco. Months later, many of us still struggle not to laugh at the mere mention of “Cyber Ninjas.”. But all things considered, the Wisconsin Republicans’ ongoing debacle is...
WASHINGTON — It is rare that a president can show he is living up to the mantle of "leader of the free world" — and even less common for him to do so against the backdrop of his main political rival praising an autocrat. But that's what President...
Tonight Nancy Mace is not on TV. The South Carolina congresswoman is back home, sitting on the gray plush sectional in her living room, sipping Trader Joe’s sparkling red wine from a simple stemless glass. Her long brown hair, which normally cascades down her back, is instead pulled up into a high, messy bun.
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — The Republican Party's leading conservatives have spent several days in Florida focused on the issues they believe will help the GOP retake control of Congress this fall — and perhaps the White House in 2024. Largely unmentioned? Former President Donald Trump and...
Former speechwriters and communications experts for top elected officials and Cabinet secretaries weighed in on President Biden's first State of the Union address Tuesday evening, praising the president for his strong support of Ukraine amid Russia's multi-front invasion, but criticizing it for being lackluster and uninspiring. Biden's speech marked the...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Oleg Deripaska, a Russian industrialist, has called for an end to the war in Ukraine, joining a handful of oligarchs who have dared to speak out against the invasion.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
Political commentators and others were baffled Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., moment of "bizarre" applause during President Biden's State of the Union address. A smiling Pelosi awkwardly stood up and rubbed her hands together as Biden was talking about the soldiers stationed in Afghanistan and elsewhere "breathing in...
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree that prohibits taking more than $10,000 worth of foreign currency in cash and “monetary instruments” out of Russia. The move comes in response to the crippling sanctions Western nations have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which...
DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021,...
Vice President Kamala Harris was dragged by critics on Tuesday for an eyebrow-raising response during a radio interview, where she was asked to explain the Ukraine crisis to listeners. Harris joined the "The Morning Hustle" to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Biden's nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson...
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies. But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen...
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to President Biden’s state of the union speech, the Russia-Ukraine War, and meeting Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill. Senator McConnell said he asked Judge Jackson her position on court-packing,...
