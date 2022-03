BOSTON – A Springfield woman was indicted today by a federal grand jury in connection with the reselling of stolen goods on eBay and for money laundering. Mimi Mai, 48, was indicted on one count of interstate transportation of stolen goods, four counts of money laundering and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. Mai was arrested today and made an initial appearance in federal court in Springfield this afternoon.

