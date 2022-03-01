ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church

By The Associated Press
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6vud_0eRunoFt00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. He didn’t know their genders.

OTHER NEWS: More baby formula recalled after infant death, FDA

The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known.

A church employee heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassman said. The shooting occurred in the main sanctuary area, he said.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, Grassman said.

Officials didn’t know if the family members belonged to the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were at the church or if there were any services or activities at the time of the shooting.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg responded to the shooting on Twitter.

“Heartbroken by another senseless act of gun violence and the killing of children,” he wrote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also wrote on Twitter that his office is working closely with law enforcement.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement.”

GOV. NEWSOM

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Teen transporting migrants crashes into Border Patrol unit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty after transporting migrants and crashing into a border patrol unit. Christopher Rodriguez-Martinez pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. According to the release, he was illegally residing in Brownsville. On Dec. 7, 2021, Rodriguez-Martinez and Guillermo Villasenor-Sanchez were […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Ap#Sgt#Fda#Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Texoma's Homepage

Semi strikes power line, dozens lose power

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Power is being restored to over 60 people in the FM 367 and 369 areas after a crash involving a power line. A semi truck was traveling toward Iowa Park Road when the trailer appeared to somehow come unhitched from the rig rising up and striking power lines over 369. The […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man indicted in death of friend

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old Burkburnett man indicted in the shooting death of his friend two days before last Christmas in Burkburnett. Matthew Tenney is charged with manslaughter, a crime punishable with up to 20 years. According to police, Tenny said he was looking at a new firearm at the home of 19-year-old Quenten […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy