DALLAS -- Klay Thompson didn't come to Dallas to watch, but he wanted to make more of a positive impact in his return to the court after a two-game absence due to an illness. Thompson struggled with his shot Thursday night at American Airlines Center, scoring 16 points on just 6-for-17 from the field in the Warriors' 122-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. After the loss, Thompson pulled no punches, putting the blame for the Warriors' seventh loss in nine games squarely on his shoulders.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO