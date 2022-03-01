Suspected cyber-attack halts Toyota production in Japan, no impact expected at Georgetown plant
Operations continue on schedule at the Toyota plant in Georgetown. This follows news that Toyota suspended factory operations in Japan after a suppliers was hit by a suspected cyber-attack. The supplier made plastic parts and electronic components.In a statement, a spokeswoman from the Toyota plant in Georgetown says, at this point, the cyber attack has had no impact to production in North America.No immediate information was available about who was behind the suspected cyber-attack. By suspending operations, Toyota is decreasing production output of about 13-thousand cars. The Japanese government is investigating the incident to see if Russia is involved.Japan recently joined the U.S. and other countries in blocking some Russian banks from accessing an international payment system.
