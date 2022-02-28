H.S. girls basketball district: Buchanan eliminates Bridgman, Bobcats up next

WATERVLIET — Buchanan-Brandywine Act III is now a reality.

Buchanan wore down Bridgman 48-32 Monday in the opening round of the Division 3 girls basketball district. The Bucks (16-5) will face No. 9-ranked Brandywine (18-2) for the third time this season in Wednesday's 5:30 p.m. semifinal. Each team won at home during the regular season with the Bobcats capturing the first meeting 53-47 and Buchanan the second 42-36.

"We're looking forward to Wednesday," Buchanan coach Gabe Miller said. "I don't know if we've ever experienced a game 3. It should be exciting. Brandywine is a very well-coached team with some good players. It's pretty even going in. Their legs might be a little fresher. We have to have better focus than we had today. We're probably going to have to hit a few more perimeter shots. But it should be a fun time and it should be an excited gym."

Host Watervliet (18-2) faces Cassopolis (12-8) in Wednesday's other semifinal at around 7 p.m.

Buchanan had two big advantages Monday, more depth and more bigs. And the Bucks took advantage of both. Because of an injury last week to starter Samantha Rydwelski (torn meniscus in her knee) and illness with top sub Melanie Warren (bronchitis), Bridgman played the five starters most of the game. Ava Starbuck came off the bench twice for a combined three minutes. And it was obvious as the game went along that the Bees players legs got heavy. Bridgman hit all five of its field goal attempts in the first quarter, but hit just 6-of-35 shots over the final three periods.

"We struggled with our zone press so went more to man-to-man," Miller said. "We wanted to make their guards work, especially (Olivia) Tomlin (who scored 18 in Buchanan's 39-35 win over Bridgman during the regular season). We wanted to pick her up fullcourt. We knew their bench was more limited than usual. So we wanted to keep fresh legs out there and take advantage of our depth."

So Miller did just that, alternating Hannah Tompkins, Jullian McKean and Katie Ailes off the bench.

"It makes it tough in the fourth quarter when you haven't had a break. Those girls played hard and they had a great season. We knew they weren't going to go away easily. But you saw some breakaways in the fourth quarter because they had some tired legs."

"We didn't have a lot of depth, but we gave it our all," Bridgman coach Kim Lundin said. "Buchanan is a talented team."

The Bees did have 6-4 freshman Tatyanna Hill in the middle. And she was a force with 15 points and 10 rebounds. But Buchanan was able to counter her with 6-footers Alyssa Carson and Alexa Burns underneath. The two, along with 5-8 LaBria Austin, helped Buchanan hold a 35-27 rebounding advantage, including 14 offensive rebounds which led to 10 second-chance points.

"That's something we need to be better at with our bigs," Miller said of the offensive rebounding. "We have to get those second-chance opportunities."

Austin finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Carson added a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds to go with four blocked shots. And Burns had six rebounds.

"With Faith (Carson) out, it forced Alyssa into big minutes," Miller said. "But we've seen her blossom. She makes mistakes sometimes that have you scratching your head. But that's part of the learning experience. She's a handful in the paint. And Burns did a good job of helping her out. And sometimes it was just her presence there. When you're a guard turning the corner and you see two 6-footers down there, it makes you think a little bit. We'll need that again Wednesday."

Hannah Herman had three steals for Buchanan.

Carson's rebound basket at the first-quarter buzzer left Buchanan with a 13-10 lead. A nine-point second-quarter run pushed the margin to 22-14 at halftime. And eight-point spurt in the third period helped increase the Buck lead to 32-20 after three. And the lead reached as high as 17 in the final quarter.

Bridgman finished 14-5, its first winning season in 15 years.

BRIDGMAN (32): Tatyanna Hill 6 3-4 15, Maggie Griffiths 1 3-4 5, Arie Hackett 0 0-0 0, Elise Schmaltz 2 0-0 4, Olivia Tomlin 2 4-6 8. Ava Starbuck 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-14 32.

BUCHANAN (48): Alexa Burns 1 1-2 3, Alyssa Carson 6 0-0 12, Hannah Herman 2 0-0 4, LaBria Austin 6 4-5 17, Hailey Jonatzke 1 0-0 3, Hannah Tompkins 2 0-0 5, Jillian McKean 1 1-2 4, Katie Ailes 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-9 48.

Bridgman | 10 | 14 | 20 | 32

Buchanan | 13 | 22 | 32 | 48

3-point baskets: Bridgman 0, Buchanan 4 (Austin 1, Jonatzke 1, Tompkins 1, McKean 1). Total fouls: Bridgman 7, Buchanan 12. Field goal shooting: Bridgman 11 for 40 (28 percent), Buchanan 19 for 50 (38 percent). Rebounding: Buchanan 35 (Carson 11), Bridgman 27 (HIll 10). Turnovers: Bridgman 17, Buchanan 16. Records: Bridgman 14-5, Buchanan 16-5

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: H.S. girls basketball district: Buchanan eliminates Bridgman, Bobcats up next