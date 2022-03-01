Jason Momoa supports his step-daughter Zoë Kravitz with Channing Tatum

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum got the last-minute hook-up to The Batman’s New York premiere to support Zoë Kravitz. On Monday the Aquaman star shared two photos looking stoked to travel to the east coast with his step-daughter’s boyfriend. The post comes a few days after a report that Momoa and Zoë’s mom Lisa Bonet have decided to give their marriage another shot.

In the photos, Tatum and Mamoa look like a couple of besties at what looks like a private airport. “HEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m so beyond proud of you,” the 42-year-old added.

Jason and Bonet announced that they were splitting ways on January 12th but the couple has repeatedly given love another chance. On Friday Hollywood Life reported that they moved back in with each other are back together. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” an insider told the outlet. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

The couple shares teenagers Lola, 14, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 13 who the source said is “obviously thrilled” to see their parents together again.“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around,” the added.

While Momoa and Bonet have experienced a rough patch, Tatum and Kravitz seem to be going strong. Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Glusman before Christmas in 2020 and rumors began swirling about her and Tatum almost immediately. They denied the rumors at first but by August a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Zoë and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more.”

The couple has stayed private, but they are also getting to know each othes families. In November they were photographed at a farmers market with Tatum’s 8-year-old daughter Everly, who he shares with his ex wife Jenna Dewan.

