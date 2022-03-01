ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

MTA fare capping program beings

pix11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMNY taps will actually add up during the week and can save riders...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

MTA to start subway platform doors pilot program

NEW YORK -- New safety measures in the form of platform doors will soon be coming to three city subway stations. The MTA said Wednesday it will be part of a pilot program to keep people from getting pushed off the platform, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported. Soon, a No. 7-line stop in Times Square will look different. Barriers will be added to make sure no one can get onto the tracks. "We're going to be piloting platform doors at three stations where the engineering does work. It doesn't work in a lot of places," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said. Lieber...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA: Platform barrier pilot program to launch in three stations

NEW YORK — The MTA will soon be installing platform doors at three subway stations, according to MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber. The platform doors will be installed in the Times Square, Third Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard-JFK stations for the 7, L and E lines, MTA officials said Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

HALF of all bus passengers in the Bronx are fare-dodging, MTA survey shows, with one in three bus trips now taken without a ticket, as huge jump in evasion costs transit bureau $56m in just three months

Fare evaders now account for a third of all bus trips taken in NYC, with half of all trips in the Bronx taken for free and the scam costing the MTA $56m in just three months. The latest fare evasion survey shows the Bronx is the Big Apple's problem borough, with one in two bus trips there going unpaid for. Staten Island has also seen a spike in evasion, according to the New York Post.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omny
Curbed

MTA Decides Platform Doors Are Good Now

For years, the MTA has insisted that subway-platform doors just don’t work here. In 2012, then–MTA chairman Joseph Lhota went as far as to say that the expense and scale of installing barriers at the platform edges in all 472 stations would make them “not something I think we’ll see, quite honestly, in your lifetime or my lifetime.” As recently as a month ago, MTA chairman Janno Lieber said the same thing, citing the “special complexities” of New York’s 118-year-old system. Somehow, in that month — perhaps owing to the death of Michelle Alyssa Go — the unfeasible became not just feasible but even likely.
TRAFFIC
Gothamist.com

MTA struggles to get OMNY cards in stores

The MTA’s new fare payment system OMNY has been slowly rolling out since May 2019, and a key component for its success is getting OMNY cards into people’s hands. But the process of finding one is difficult right now. The MTA has a map online of retail locations...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Breeze

MTA electric bus lines: Letters

Re “J line buses will go the extra miles” (Feb. 20):. The Metropolitan Transit Authority intends to electrify not only the G (former known as Orange) and J (formerly known as Silver) Lines, but eventually all bus lines. The MTA should seriously consider installing electrified trolley lines over...
ORANGE, CA
PIX11

Red light, green light: NYC intros new COVID alert system

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced the end to a number of COVID restrictions for New York City on Monday, but he warned the pandemic isn’t over yet as he introduced a new color-coded alert system. The system is designed to let New Yorkers know what levels of precautions they should be taking. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS Boston

Pilot Program Begins For 3 Fare-Free Bus Routes In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is expanding its pilot program to make three MBTA buses free on some of the busiest routes in the city. Starting Tuesday, Routes 23, 28, and 29 are fare-free. The move expands the original Route 28 pilot program, which first became fare-free for a trial period during Mayor Kim Janey’s administration. This two-year-old pilot in partnership with the MBTA is funded by an $8 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, which was approved by the City Council back in December. Boston’s Chief of Streets said the plan is to see how the program affects people’s travel decisions over...
BOSTON, MA
The Fordham Observer

Fears Over Rising MTA Crime Rate

Crime on the New York City subway system has increased since the start of the new year. On Jan. 15, while standing on a platform in the Times Square-42nd Street Station, 40-year-old Michelle Go was pushed onto the tracks and killed by an oncoming train. Go’s death sparked outrage and fear within the NYC community, leading to concerns about safety on MTA-operated trains.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy