MTA fare capping program beings

For years, the MTA has insisted that subway-platform doors just don’t work here. In 2012, then–MTA chairman Joseph Lhota went as far as to say that the expense and scale of installing barriers at the platform edges in all 472 stations would make them “not something I think we’ll see, quite honestly, in your lifetime or my lifetime.” As recently as a month ago, MTA chairman Janno Lieber said the same thing, citing the “special complexities” of New York’s 118-year-old system. Somehow, in that month — perhaps owing to the death of Michelle Alyssa Go — the unfeasible became not just feasible but even likely.

TRAFFIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO