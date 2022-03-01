ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Longtime Florence 2 teacher, coach Kirk Mays dies at age 57; funeral set for Thursday

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a longtime teacher and coach in Florence County who died Sunday at MUSC Health in Florence.

Kirk Mays was 57 years old, according to his online obituary.

According to the Florence 2 School District, Mays taught and coached in the district for 30 years, starting in 1991 as a physical education teacher and coach. During that time, he served as a department chair, athletic director, head football coach, assistant football coach, head baseball coach and head softball coach.

FS2 Superintendent Dr. Neal Vincent said the entire district is “deeply saddened” by his death.

“Hannah-Pamplico has suffered a devastating loss with the passing of Coach Mays,” Vincent said Monday night in a statement. “He was a much-loved mentor to hundreds of our students, a dedicated faculty member and a true inspiration to the entire community. As we mourn his loss, we remain grateful for the difference he made in the lives of so many students, and for his unwavering commitment to this community.”

In addition to his teaching and coaching duties, Mays was also actively involved in several organizations “promoting the well-being of the community’s children and families.”

Mays’ funeral will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Hannah-Pamplic High School. A private burial will follow the service. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Carolina Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hannah-Pamplico High School Softball, c/o Jamie Johnson, 2055
South Pamplico Highway, Pamplico, S.C.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Coaching#Musc Health
