After a protracted saga involving the mayor of Amsterdam, new reports indicate that the Wassily Kandinsky painting Bild mit Häusern (Painting with Houses) will be returned to the heirs of its rightful owners. During the height of World War II, married couple Robert Lewenstein and Irma Klein were left with no choice to sell the contents of their robust art collection—which included work by masters such as Kandinsky, Renoir and Rembrandt—to the Nazis after the German military force invaded the Netherlands. Last year, a committee in Amsterdam was debating whether the painting belonged in the Stedelijk Museum or in the possession of Lewenstein’s descendants, and Amsterdam’s mayor weighed in on the family’s behalf.

MUSEUMS ・ 3 DAYS AGO