Kentucky Senate sends tax rebate bill to the House

Kentuckians could be seeing some extra money this year. Legislation passed in the Senate would give tax rebates up to $500 for an individual income tax filer and up to a thousand dollars for joint filers. There was substantial debate on this form of tax relief on the floor Monday. Senate Budget Committee Chair Chris McDaniel spoke about an inflation rate not seen for decades. He said taxpayers should be the ones deciding about how to spend rebate money.“This vote is a vote of faith in the citizens of this Commonwealth. It’s a vote for the taxpayers who send us here. It is a vote for the most pressing issue confronting the average Kentuckian,” said McDaniel.Lexington Democratic Senator Reggie Thomas argued many low-income Kentuckians would not benefit from the tax rebate measure. Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey said now was not the time to take up a specific tax bill when there are several other tax-related bills and a state budget to consider.Louisville Democratic Senator David Yates voted no. He said such a decision should come in conjunction with state budget formation.“Cause when we give away a billion dollars if we’re on this floor next year and the year after and I’m sitting here arguing about how many children that are abused and neglected and you say we don’t have enough money for this. We can’t afford it. I want to sit back and think we should have at it together in totality, not in a single vacuum,” said Yates.A two-billion-dollar budget surplus is anticipated the end of June. Senate President Robert Stivers noted even with what he termed a refund to income taxpayers, there will still be sufficient funds to cover pay raises for state employees. He added this is the time to return money to Kentuckians.