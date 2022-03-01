ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia's Q4 GDP Looking Even Stronger as Trade Surprises

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's trade performance last quarter was much less of a drag on the economy than first thought implying upside risk for growth, even as imports outstripped exports and hefty dividend payments flowed offshore. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed the current account...

#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation#Interest Rates#Reuters#Westpac#Rba#Russian#Anz
