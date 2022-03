MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) shares are trading higher by 5.8% at $939.53 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. MercadoLibre reported quarterly losses of 92 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.10 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.03 billion by 3%. This is a 58% increase over sales of $1.33 billion the same period last year.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO