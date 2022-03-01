ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signal Says Messages Circulating About App's Hacking False

US News and World Report
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Instant messaging app Signal said on Monday rumors circulating on several apps that its messaging platform has been "compromised and hacked" is false. Signal said in a tweet that it saw an uptick...

Fast Company

Signal’s founder warns Ukrainians about using Telegram. Here’s why

As in all crises—especially geopolitical ones—affected persons often turn to messaging apps to keep in touch with loved ones and communicate with the wider world. One of the most popular messaging apps in the world—and one of the most popular in Ukraine—is Telegram. But now Ukrainians have been reminded about the app’s privacy limitation by the founder of the most secure messaging app in the world, Signal.
WORLD
TechRadar

Signal denies it has been hacked

Mobile messaging app Signal has said it has not been compromised following reports that the service had been hacked. The encrypted instant messaging app, which has seen a surge in popularity recently due to its offer of a more secure way to stay in contact with friends and family, forecfully declared it had not been affected by any attacks.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Signal debunks rumor it's been hacked as usage spikes in Eastern Europe

Signal, the messaging app best known for its top-notch encryption services, took to Twitter on Monday to invalidate claims that its platform had been hacked. The company said it believes the rumors are “part of a coordinated misinformation campaign” to trick users into switching to other messaging apps instead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY

