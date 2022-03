As cars become more connected than ever in the age of electrification, automakers are joining forces with technology giants to make the integration of new features as user-friendly as possible and speed up development. Ford and Google have done some cool things together, while Stellantis struck a deal with iPhone maker Foxconn last year for the development of all-new in-vehicle experiences. But while these automotive and tech pairings are exciting, Honda has just announced something far bigger with Sony Group Corporation. The two companies plan to establish a new joint venture known as the New Company and will develop EVs together under this umbrella.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO