Getting good sleep is a well-known predictor of health and wellness. For athletes, this is particularly important, as time spent in quality sleep is when athletes’ bodies enter rest and repair mode to counter the physical stress of training. Sleep quality can be adversely impacted by stress, which has been shown to negatively affect athletes the night before a big competition or race. Athletes can use wearables to track sleep quality, including the amount of time spent in deep restorative sleep, and can use this information to adjust for better sleep outcomes. For example, if someone learns they get poorer sleep quality in a hot room, they can turn the thermostat lower in order to get better sleep.

6 DAYS AGO