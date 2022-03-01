ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOES-T Ready For Launch

SpaceRef
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket carrying the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T), is secured on the pad at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape...

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

scitechdaily.com

NASA, ULA Launch GOES-T: NOAA’s Newest Earth Observing Satellite

NASA successfully launched the third in a series of next-generation weather satellites for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) at 4:38 p.m. EST Tuesday. The newest Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, GOES-T, launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. GOES-T mission managers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KFYR-TV

Morse Code of Weather: new GOES-T weather satellite launches

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Weather satellites have a long history of providing meteorologists with invaluable observations of weather phenomena that influences real-time decision-making, and they are very useful for weather forecast models to help predict future weather conditions. The first dedicated weather satellite was TIROS-1, which sent back its...
BISMARCK, ND
CNET

NASA Set to Launch GOES-T Climate Monitoring Satellite

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's latest weather and climate monitoring satellite, GOES-T, is set for a NASA-supported launch from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday evening. The event comes four years to the day and nearly to the minute since NASA and NOAA launched the last Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, GOES-S, which GOES-T is replacing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KGET

Weather Wednesday: Winter air quality and GOES-T launch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District concluded its seasonal “Check Before You Burn” program earlier this week. Regional high-pressure systems often cause stagnant weather in the winter months, and trapped particulate pollution — called PM2.5 — can result in long stretches of poor air quality that adversely affects public health aggravating heart and lung diseases like asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis. This season the valley […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Universe Today

Stunning Photos from Air, Space and Ground of the Atlas V GOES-T Launch

NASA and NOAA now have a sophisticated new weather satellite in space. The GOES-T satellite launched on the powerful United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on March 1, and it will provide forecasters with high resolution weather imagery. It will also provide real-time monitoring of events on the ground like wildfires, floods and landslides, while monitoring atmospheric and climate dynamics over the Western US and Pacific Ocean.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
scitechdaily.com

ULA Atlas V Rocket Topped Off With NOAA’s GOES-T Satellite – Ready for Launch

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) satellite now officially has its ride. GOES-T was transported from Astrotech’s Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida, to United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) nearby Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41. It was then mated to the top of the Atlas V 541 rocket, which will carry it into space. Liftoff is targeted for March 1, 2022, at 4:38 p.m.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WXIA 11 Alive

GOES-T satellite scheduled to launch Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — For decades, weather forecasts have been improving thanks to increased help from satellite imagery. A new satellite will be launched into space to continue this trend on Tuesday. Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) is the satellite and it will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. According...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
AFP

Cuba hails US decision to partially reopen Havana consulate

Cuba on Friday hailed the US decision to partially reopen its consulate in Havana, which has been closed since 2017 following alleged "sonic attacks." Washington reduced the US mission to its bare minimum five years ago when then-president Donald Trump accused Havana of carrying out "sonic attacks" against embassy staff.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Russia-owned SCF oil tankers rerouting from Canada, returning to Russia

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two oil tankers owned and managed by Sovcomflot, the Russian maritime and freight shipping company that the United States blacklisted last week, are rerouting from their Canadian destinations, while another is returning to Russia after discharging, according to tracking data and marine sources. The two tankers are...
INDUSTRY
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

